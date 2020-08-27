Florence police arrest man for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse of a child

Florence police arrested a man on Thursday for rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child.

Brandon Keith Richardson was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury. He’s charged with two counts of rape first degree, sodomy first degree and five counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 years old.

Richardson was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a bond set at $430,000.

“Due to the nature of the charges, the identity of the victims nor any other information will be released at this time,” Florence police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.