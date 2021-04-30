Florence police arrest Rogersville man for overnight stabbing

Police arrested a Rogersville man for stabbing another man in Florence early Friday morning.

According to Florence police, the incident happended around 1:07 a.m. when officers reponded to an assault in the 100 block of North Court Street. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with stab wounds to the abdomen. An off-duty Lauderdale County Sheriff's Deputy and a Helen Keller nurse were providing first aid to the victim. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said by-standards detained Dustin Garner, 34, of Rogersville and police identified him as the suspect. He was charged with assult and is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.