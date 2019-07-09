Florence police arrest liquor store robbery suspect

Florence police say an arrest has been made following an investigation into a Sunday night armed robbery at “The Package Store” on Huntsville Road.

Police say on Sunday around 9:20 p.m., the department responded to an armed robbery at 1441 Huntsville Road. When officers arrived, police say they discovered the clerk at the store had been assaulted.

According to Florence Police Captain Brad Holmes, the clerk was treated for injuries obtained during the robbery. He says officers found surveillance video from the store that showed the robbery happening. With this video and tips from the public, police say they identified 21-year-old Taylor Ryan, of Florence as a suspect.

Police say Ryan was arrested Tuesday after the Florence/Lauderdale SWAT team and Florence police detectives served search and arrest warrants at his home. Holmes says Ryan was found hiding in the home on High Street.

Police interviewed Ryan and he was charged with robbery first-degree and assault second-degree. He's being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His bond has not been set yet.

Holmes says this case remains active, and it's believed Ryan acted alone in the robbery.

Florence police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Lead Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword, FPDTIP, plus your message.