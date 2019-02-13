Clear
Florence police arrest Sheffield man on rape charge

The rape charge includes minors between the ages of 12 and 16, according to the police department.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Florence police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree statutory rape.

Juan Gerado Trejo, 20, was arrested Saturday night, according to a press release from the department.

Sgt. Gregory Cobb, Florence Police Department spokesman, said the agency won’t be releasing details on the case because it involves a minor.

