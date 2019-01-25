Florence police arrest Sheffield man as car break-in suspect

Florence police have arrested a Sheffield man in connection with alleged attempts to break into vehicles at an apartment complex.

Sgt. Wes Gargis said the department received a call Thursday morning about a suspicious person pulling door handles and looking into vehicles at the Polynesian Village apartment complex, 3276 Old Chisholm Road, Florence.

Gargis said officers saw a vehicle reported as suspect leaving the complex and stopped it. Inside the vehicle was Jacob Allen Cook, 21, of Sheffield. Gargis said investigation revealed that Cook had made entry into at least one vehicle in the complex.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and attempted theft of property 4th. He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with no bond. Cook’s no bond stems from additional unrelated charges, Gargis said.