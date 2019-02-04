Florence police arrest Muscle Shoals woman on forged check charges

A Muscle Shoals woman is behind bars after law enforcement officials say she forged checks.

St. Gregory Cobb, Florence Police Department spokesman, said police on Sunday discovered Maria Okelley, 44, had warrants out from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. He said she is charged with four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of third-degree theft of property.

Cobb said the charges stem from the accusation that Okelley passed four known stolen checks. The financial loss was about $1,100, he said.

Okelley is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $7,500 bond.