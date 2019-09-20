Florence police arrest Leighton woman for stealing money from her elderly mom

The Florence Police Department has arrested a woman who it says was taking money from her mother.

Stacey Payne, 50, of Leighton is charged with financial exploitation of elderly, theft, forgery, and identity theft.

On Thursday, Florence police said they took a report on Payne, the victim’s daughter, taking checks and using the victim’s name to gain access to her checking account.

Police said Payne took $2,900 from the victim’s account over the course of a month.

Payne is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.