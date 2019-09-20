The Florence Police Department has arrested a woman who it says was taking money from her mother.
Stacey Payne, 50, of Leighton is charged with financial exploitation of elderly, theft, forgery, and identity theft.
On Thursday, Florence police said they took a report on Payne, the victim’s daughter, taking checks and using the victim’s name to gain access to her checking account.
Police said Payne took $2,900 from the victim’s account over the course of a month.
Payne is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.
Related Content
- Florence police arrest Leighton woman for stealing money from her elderly mom
- Leighton woman dies in early Sunday crash
- Leighton woman killed in weekend wreck
- Leighton woman charged with passing forged checks
- Leighton family saves mom, baby from sinking car
- Woman charged with stealing gun at Florence gas station
- Woman charged with stealing from employer in Florence
- Hartselle police arrest woman accused of stealing from man's garage
- Florence police arrest Muscle Shoals woman on forged check charges
- Florence Burglar Arrested
Scroll for more content...