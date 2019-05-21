Florence police arrest Killen woman hiding in garage for burglary, more

The Florence Police Department arrested a woman Monday after finding her hiding in a garage.

Danielle Pierce, 25, of Killen was charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, possession of narcotics, promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 10:27 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a home on North Prairie Street, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, police spokesperson. He said the found Pierce hiding in the home’s garage. She does not live there and did not have permission to be there, Cobb said.

Cobb said the investigation uncovered that Pierce drove a stolen vehicle to the home. He said she also had warrants for identity theft and theft of property.

Pierce was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a bond of $14,000.