Florence police arrest 2 after vehicle burglaries in Alexander Heights area

Two suspects are in custody after Florence police say they took multiple items from other people's vehicles.

Police say on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, officers responded to the Alexander Heights area after it was reported five vehicles had been burglarized and a sixth vehicle was damaged.

According to the department, in total, two firearms, approximately $505 in cash, a backpack and a debit card were stolen.

Officers found a suspicious vehicle, a 2002 GMC Envoy, parked at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Cloverdale Road and Wright Drive. Police say it was determined the Envoy was used by Carson Mahan and Chance Crossett in the burglaries.

Investigators recovered the stolen property, and the suspects were arrested on Nov. 20. They are charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property second-degree, two counts of theft of property third-degree, two counts of theft of property fourth-degree and criminal mischief second-degree.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Andrew Graves at (256) 768-6562 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP,” plus your message.