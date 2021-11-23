Shoplifting increases in Florence

While holiday season means an increase in sales, it also mean you’re likely to see an increase in theft.

With the number of shoplifting arrests increasing lately, the Florence Police Department was able to provide some insight on how shoplifting impacts businesses.

Officer Chad Breedwell first began by stating what extra security looks like for businesses throughout the holidays.

"All of the different type of stores; they’ll hire extra security during this time and they’ll stage us either at the front door or different exits throughout the store to make sure nobody’s shoplifting during that time," said Breedwell.

When businesses are hit with these shoplifters, Greenwood says that typically means a price increase on items is next to follow since these companies have to make up for what they call "shrinkage."

Breedwell also says FPD will be putting up a social media post advising people on how they can protect themselves and their belongings, as not just shoplifting, but burglaries also go up this time of year as well.