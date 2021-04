Florence Police have arrested a woman and charged her with stabbing her ex-girlfriend.

Datamera Barnett has a $30,000 bond on the assault charge.

Police were contacted about 10:21 a.m. Saturday about a female who had been stabbed receiving treatment at the North Alabama Medical Center.

The victim told police she was stabbed by Barnett, her ex-girlfriend, said Sgt. Cliff Billingsley.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.