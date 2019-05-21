Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Florence police: Workers detain woman caught breaking into vehicles Full Story

Florence police: Workers detain woman caught breaking into vehicles

Dianna Alexander

She was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle, criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools, and theft of property.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 8:34 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department arrested a woman it says was found going through vehicles that did not belong to her.

Dianna Alexander, 41, of Florence was arrested Monday morning after officers responded to a burglary in progress call at Simpsons Wrecker on Rickwood Road, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesperson. Workers there had detained Alexander, Cobb said.

Cobb said Alexander, who did not have a vehicle stored at the lot, entered three vehicles looking for items. She showed officers a bag with items inside it.

She was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle, criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools, and theft of property.

She was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and bond was set at $10,500.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events