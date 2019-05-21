Florence police: Workers detain woman caught breaking into vehicles

The Florence Police Department arrested a woman it says was found going through vehicles that did not belong to her.
Dianna Alexander, 41, of Florence was arrested Monday morning after officers responded to a burglary in progress call at Simpsons Wrecker on Rickwood Road, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesperson. Workers there had detained Alexander, Cobb said.
Cobb said Alexander, who did not have a vehicle stored at the lot, entered three vehicles looking for items. She showed officers a bag with items inside it.
She was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle, criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools, and theft of property.
She was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and bond was set at $10,500.
