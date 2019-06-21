Clear
Florence police: Wedding crasher suspect identified, more cases reported

Police said cards containing checks, cash and gift cards were stolen from the gift tables in at least eight cases.

Jun 21, 2019
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 4:17 PM
Rachel Keith, Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department says it has identified a suspected wedding crasher.

After releasing a photo of her earlier this month, Detective Josh Hein said police were contacted by more than 11 people from Mississippi, Alabama (including Sheffield and Limestone County) and Tennessee.

He said those people reported having photos and video of the woman at their wedding receptions even though they do not know who she is and did not invite her.

Police said cards containing checks, cash and gift cards were stolen from the gift tables in at least eight of those cases.

Hein said the department is not releasing the suspect’s name yet. The department plans to file theft of property warrants for at least three cases in Florence.

Florence police are keeping a list of potential victims who call in and are telling them to file a police report in the city where their wedding was held.

