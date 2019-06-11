Florence police: We need to talk to this wedding crasher

The Florence Police Department has released a photo of a woman who it says crashed a wedding and possibly took items that didn’t belong to her. The post on the department’s Facebook page says officers need to speak with her.
If you can help identify her, contact the department at 256-760-6610 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword "FPDTIP" plus your message.
