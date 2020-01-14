Florence police: Suspect with knife robs stranger who gave him money

A man is in custody for an overnight robbery in Florence.

Police responded Tuesday around 1:45 a.m. to a robbery reported on North Court Street.

The victim said he was leaving a business when he was approached by a man asking for money. He said he gave him $3.

The victim said the man was not satisfied with the money, brandished a knife and demanded more money. He told police he refused and the man ran away.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Dustin Burns, was found nearby with the knife and $3.

Burns is charged with robbery first-degree. He’s being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Police say the victim in the case was not injured.