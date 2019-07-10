Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Florence police: Rogersville mother charged after baby tests positive for drugs Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Florence police: Rogersville mother charged after baby tests positive for drugs

Stephanie Lean Burroughs

Stephanie Lean Burroughs was charged with exposing a child to narcotic, said Sgt. Greg Cobb, police spokesman.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department arrested a Rogersville woman Tuesday after tests showed her child had drugs in its system.

Stephanie Lean Burroughs was charged with exposing a child to narcotic, said Sgt. Greg Cobb, police spokesman.

Cobb said Burroughs gave birth in April, and her child tested positive for narcotics. A warrant was issued after detectives received the test results for the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Burroughs was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events