Florence police: Rogersville mother charged after baby tests positive for drugs

The Florence Police Department arrested a Rogersville woman Tuesday after tests showed her child had drugs in its system.

Stephanie Lean Burroughs was charged with exposing a child to narcotic, said Sgt. Greg Cobb, police spokesman.

Cobb said Burroughs gave birth in April, and her child tested positive for narcotics. A warrant was issued after detectives received the test results for the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Burroughs was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.