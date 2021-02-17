Florence police: Roads throughout city remain iced over

The Florence Police Department reports that roads throughout the city remain iced over Wednesday morning.

Bridges and main thoroughfares have one lane each direction partially cleared but still have patches of black ice, police said.

Continue to stay off roads if possible.

