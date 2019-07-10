Clear
Florence police: Man’s fight with girlfriend ends in domestic violence charges, jail

Dylan Skip Martin

Dylan Skip Martin was charged Wednesday with domestic violence strangulation and domestic violence harassment.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 2:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Montgomery man after a fight with his girlfriend.

Dylan Skip Martin was charged Wednesday with domestic violence strangulation and domestic violence harassment.

Sgt. Greg Cobb, police spokesman, said Martin and his girlfriend started arguing and it turned physical.

Martin’s bond was set at $6,000 after he was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

