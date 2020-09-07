Florence police: Man found with meth, charged with robbery after shoving Walmart employee

A Florence man is in jail after police say he shoved a Walmart employee during a robbery.

Florence police said in a news release Monday morning that Steven Vinson was charged with robbery third degree due to shoving a loss prevention associate on Sunday at the Walmart on Cloverdale Road. They say he ran into the woods and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers found meth and drug paraphernalia with Vinson, according to the police department. They say less than $100 worth of merchandise was taken from Walmart and recovered during the arrest.

Vinson received more charges for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. No injuries were reported during the incident at Walmart or the arrest.