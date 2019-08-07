Florence police: Man charged after taking money from juvenile at yard sale

Florence Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night who it says took money from a juvenile at a yard sale.

William Cole is charged with first-degree theft, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, department spokesman. Cobb said Cole was identified as the suspect in a case where he took money from a subject in the 400 block of W. Tuscaloosa Street.

On July 21, Cobb said officers responded to a theft report that a black male took money from a juvenile who was working at a yard sale.

Cole is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.