A man was arrested by Florence police Monday after they say he put on a disguise and tried to rob a bank.
On Monday, the Florence Police Department received several reports of an individual attempting to enter local banks wearing a disguise, said Sgt. Robbie Howard.
About 12:25 p.m., police responded to a hold-up alarm at Listerhill Credit Union, 301 W. College St.
Police said they found Keenan Randle, 21, wearing a disguise that matched earlier descriptions. Police said he also had a note that demanded money.
He’s been charged with first-degree robbery.
Related Content
- Florence police: Man arrested after donning disguise, attempting bank robbery
- Florence police arrest liquor store robbery suspect
- Bridgeport Police investigating bank robbery
- POLICE: Fake church used to disguise Decatur gambling operation
- Arrest made in Decatur bank robbery
- Florence police investigate armed robbery at business
- Florence police searching for robbery suspect
- Florence police seek liquor store robbery suspect
- Florence Police arrest man for vandalizing billboard
- Florence police charge man with attempted murder after fight
Scroll for more content...