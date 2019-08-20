Clear
Florence police: Man arrested after donning disguise, attempting bank robbery

Keenan Randle

He’s been charged with first-degree robbery.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 2:01 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A man was arrested by Florence police Monday after they say he put on a disguise and tried to rob a bank.

On Monday, the Florence Police Department received several reports of an individual attempting to enter local banks wearing a disguise, said Sgt. Robbie Howard.

About 12:25 p.m., police responded to a hold-up alarm at Listerhill Credit Union, 301 W. College St.

Police said they found Keenan Randle, 21, wearing a disguise that matched earlier descriptions. Police said he also had a note that demanded money.

