The Florence Police Department says a man was on his way to buy a holster for his gun when he accidentally shot himself.
The man, whose name has not been released, was flown from the parking lot near Academy Sports in Florence to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The incident happened about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the man lost a lot of blood but should be OK.
Related Content
- Florence police: Man accidentally shoots himself while shopping for holster
- Juvenile accidentally shoots man in Dekalb County
- Police: Tennessee man accidentally shoots himself, wife at church
- Florence Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday
- Police won't file charges in child's accidental shooting death
- UPDATE: Huntsville police say Memorial Day shooting was accidental
- Police investigating accidental shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
- Man accidentally shoots himself in Zaxby's parking lot
- Twin accidentally shoots 10-year-old sister
- Accidental shooting in Toney leaves neighbors worried
Scroll for more content...