Florence police: Man accidentally shoots himself while shopping for holster

The Florence Police Department says a man was on his way to buy a holster for his gun when he accidentally shot himself.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry, Josh Rayburn

The man, whose name has not been released, was flown from the parking lot near Academy Sports in Florence to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the man lost a lot of blood but should be OK.

