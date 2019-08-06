Florence police: Help find 66-year-old man last seen in July

Florence police are asking the public for help to find 66-year-old James Whitaker who was reported missing in July.
Police say Whitaker was last seen on July 23rd leaving his home on his motorcycle, which is a Blue 2015 Harley-Davidson Softail. He is 5’6” and weighs approximately 220 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 256-760-6610 or text FPDTIP plus your tip to 274637.
