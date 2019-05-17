Clear
Florence police: Help find 19-year-old man reported missing

Courtesy of the Florence Police Department

Posted: May. 17, 2019 3:02 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Florence police are asking the public for help finding a 19-year-old man reported missing, Dakota Young.

Police say Young drives a 1995 Blue Dodge Dakota truck, and he was last seen on May 13th.

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts is asked to call Florence police at 256-760-6500 or their local law enforcement.

Post by Florence Alabama Police Department.

