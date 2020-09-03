Florence police: Help ID suspects in armed robbery

The Florence Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.

The department says the suspects entered a store and one of them pulled a gun from his waistband and placed it on the counter.

“Fortunately, he left it unattended long enough for the clerk to take possession of it and bring the robbery to a screeching halt," police said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

If you have information about the case, contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 with the keyword, FPDTIP, and your message.