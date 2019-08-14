Florence police: Eagle-eyed officer catches stolen items stuffed in man’s pants

A Florence man is behind bars after police say they caught him with stolen items in his pants.

About 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Florence Police Department Officer Ladrecus Smith was walking into a Wal-Mart as William Alexander King was exiting, said Sgt. Greg Cobb, police spokesman.

Smith noticed King had items stuffed in his pants, so he told him to stop. King took off running but was caught and arrested.

He has been charged with burglary, theft of property, fleeing or attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.