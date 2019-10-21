Florence police: Driver in wreck charged after meth, pills found in purse

A Muscle Shoals woman was arrested Saturday after Florence police found meth and pills after she was involved in a wreck.

Florence police said four victims in the wreck at Helton and Bradshaw drives were taken to the hospital.

Police said Andrea Harrison, 40, was one of the drivers involved in the accident and was impaired, said Sgt. Greg Cobb, police spokesman. He said officers found methamphetamine and pills that were not prescribed to her in Harrison’s purse.

Harrison was charged with driving under the influence, four counts of assault, and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on at $17,000 bond.