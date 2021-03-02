Florence police: Counterfeit money leads to $30,500 bond

A Florence man is out on bond after police say he tried to use counterfeit money.

Anthony Slaton is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, according to the Florence Police Department.

Police said officers responded to call about the attempted use of counterfeit money in the 100 block of Cox Creek Parkway on Monday.

Slayton ran from the business, police said, and was caught. He was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and released on $30,500 bond.