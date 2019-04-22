Clear
Florence police: 1 dead in early morning house fire

The Florence Police Department says one person is dead after an early Monday house fire.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 11:31 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 11:47 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The police department said the call came in about 2 a.m. Monday. The department is working with both the Florence Fire Department and the state Fire Marshall’s office.

