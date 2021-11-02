Florence pharmacy gets ready to distribute pediatric doses of Covid vaccine

WAAY 31 learned today that the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence is no longer doing public vaccinations and has shut down mobile vaccination clinics due to low turnout. With children ages 5 to 11 being approved to get the vaccine in a smaller dosage, many parents will have to turn to pharmacies in Lauderdale County.

Chad's Payless Pharmacy in Florence has already ordered pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"It has not shipped yet, but we anticipate giving those doses this week, hopefully," said Audrey Newton, a pharmacist and owner of Chad's Payless Pharmacy.

Newton said they keep the Pfizer vaccine doses in a specialized freezer. She said they will give children the vaccine similar to how they do now — patients just have to come in and fill a form out.

"Our form will be the same for the children," Newton said. "They do have to have parental consent or be with a parent or guardian, but it will be the same process for the children as we have handled the adults."

The children's doses will be smaller amounts. Pharmacist Matthew Holland is handling the forms and ordering pediatric doses.

"It will come packaged differently with different-colored vial toppers, so no confusion," said Holland.

Newton said her children will be some of the first in line to get the vaccine.

"If there was any question that this vaccine was not safe for children, it never would have been approved by the FDA and CDC, and honestly, long-term effects of Covid — we don't know what that looks like, either, so I definitely am making this choice to vaccinate my children and I would encourage everyone else do to the same," said Newton.

The pharmacy currently does not have a wait list. Patients can come in or schedule an appointment to get a booster or their first round of the vaccine.