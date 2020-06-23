Florence parents upset that not everyone was notified about coronavirus case

Parents in Florence told WAAY311 they're upset after the Florence City School system only notified a certain group of parents when an athlete tested positive for the coronavirus.

WAAY31 spoke with several parents who were bothered by the news but only one parent would go on the record. This parent asked that we conceal her identity though. The parent told WAAY31 all Florence City School athletes use the same weight room just at different times. She's upset because only students who were in the same session with the athlete that tested positive were notified.

"I saw the link to your story and was just blown away because at that point I'm calling other parents and like hey did you know this and none of us knew," said the parent.

She then called her child's coach and said they apparently hadn't heard the news either.

"They didn't know and didn't see the article, at least that's what they told us, and I'm inclined to believe them because they seemed genuinely surprised," said the parent.

WAAY31 asked school officials why all parents weren't notified they said they told everyone who needed to be. Florence City School's said it's rigorously sanitizes the weight room between the scheduled workout sessions and the workouts are not mandatory.

"The least they could have done is let everybody know," said the parent.

The athlete who tested positive June 17th was asymptomatic, according to the school system. The parent said she's worried to send her child to the workouts so she's conditioning at home.

"It could be still airborne lingering in that facility so why not contact anyone and everyone who utilized that facility," said the parent.

WAAY31 asked parent if she has taken her concerns to the superintendent. She said she hasn't done that yet but that a group of parents planned to meet with the school system over the issue.

She said she just wants everyone to be notified if this comes up again.

Within the last 24 hours Lexington High School which is the neighboring school system to Florence cancelled all of it's workouts because a student athlete is awaiting coronavirus test results.