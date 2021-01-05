Florence nursing home residents and staff get coronavirus vaccine

Nursing home residents at Mitchell-Hollingsworth in Florence got the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday from Walgreens.

Walgreens officials came with on-site vaccinations, and 96% of Mitchell-Hollingsworth residents got the vaccine. Staff members got it, too, and said this is a huge step forward for the most vulnerable population.

"Today, the folks from Walgreens are going to administer about 180 vaccinations to a combination of staff and residents," said Scheri.

WAAY 31 was there when Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home Director, Brian Scheri, got his vaccination.

"Didn't feel a thing, actually," said Scheri.

We couldn't shoot video of the vaccine being given to residents for privacy concerns, but Scheri said this is a huge day for his nursing home residents.

"How we've had to operate since last March, family members not being able to visit their loved ones. Staff members who can contract it as well and not knowing from day to day what nurse might be here and what staff member might be sick, this is finally a step," said Scheri.

Walgreens will be back here in a few weeks to give the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.