Florence nursing home employee tests positive for coronavirus; no residents have tested positive

Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Florence confirms an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said no residents have tested positive and every person the employee had contact with has tested negative.

Since March, Mitchell-Hollingsworth has been taking employees temperatures and doing a questionnaire about the coronavirus with employees before they enter the building. Officials screen residents three times a day.

Employees wear personal pertective equipment while at work too. The nursing home sends out weekly updates to families. The update about the employee testing positive was sent to families on May 20th.

On Wednesday, the National Guard will be at the facility cleaning it, according to officials at the nursing home. The National Guard offered this to nursing homes as an added safety measure.

