Florence native, MLB star Josh Willingham named Mars Hill’s new baseball coach

Josh Willingham (Photo from TheJoshWillinghamFoundation.org)

The school plans a Thursday news conference to officially introduce the new coach.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 7:46 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Josh Willingham is the next baseball coach for the Mars Hill Panthers, the school announced late Wednesday.

Willingham was graduated from the private school in Florence in 1997. He then went on to play baseball for the University of North Alabama and spent 11 years in Major League Baseball.

He retired in 2014 after a trip to the World Series with the Kansas City Royals.

Willingham and his wife, Ginger, have three sons who are all current students at Mars Hill.

