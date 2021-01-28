Florence murder suspect previously served 11 years in prison for another murder

WAAY 31 just learned one of the men Florence police are looking for in connection with a 2020 murder was paroled in 2017 for another murder in the area.

They are looking for Jahleal Jarmon and Clifton Rowell for the 2020 murder of Reginald Watkins at Carver Heights.

According to court documents, Clifton Rowell actually served about 11 years in prison for the 2005 murder of Jeremy Cunningham in Florence. In the documents, Rowell admits to shooting Cunningham.

He took a plea deal in 2006 to serve 20 years but was paroled in 2017, and now, police are searching for Rowell and Jarmon in connection with Watkins' murder.

The two men were recently indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on the charges of murder and burglary for the February 2020 murder of Watkins. Tuesday night, Muscle Shoals police searched a home in their jurisdiction for the two men, but they were not there. Florence police said they believe the two are still in the area but hiding.

Florence police said they knew about Rowell's prior murder conviction and that's part of the reason they put this information out to the public. Police do believe the two men can be considered armed and dangerous.

WAAY 31 could not find any prior charges against Jarmon in Lauderdale or Colbert Counties. If you see these two men or know where they are, call Florence police.