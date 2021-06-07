Florence unveils plans for new parking options downtown as the city moves closer to building a new City Hall

Florence moves closer to a new City Hall and more parking options in downtown.

Florence City Council held a special called work session Monday morning to discuss plans for the new City Hall building and parking decks.

The meeting allowed council members to look over the plans for the new parking deck and discuss a timeline for when they expect to put those plans into action.

The new parking deck will have five floors and over 250 parking spaces.

It's been a long time coming, considering the old parking deck was built in the late 70's.

"This process has been ongoing for at least a couple years or more. I think we knew the current parking deck was obsolete. It's lived it's 40 year life span and needs to be replaced," says Mayor Andy Betterton.

Although they don't have plans drawn up for the new City Hall building yet, they are thinking it will be a five to six story building with a storm shelter at the bottom.

The old City Hall building will then be demolished to add even more parking.

They are hoping to break ground on the parking deck this fall, and construction for the entire project will take about four years.

In the meeting, they also unveiled a five year capital plan with rough budgets for projects such as paving and sidewalk improvements.

The capital plan is still changing, and councilmembers are going to take some time to review it more before setting a firm budget and timeline on those projects.