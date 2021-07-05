Florence motel sued over continuous criminal activity

A move is on to stop a neighborhood nuisance.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney took legal action to shut down a Florence motel after hundreds of complaints involving crimes from drugs to prostitution.

The lawsuit targets the Florence Inn and Suites. It's located off Florence Boulevard.

Court documents say Florence Police have responded to the motel 878 times in the last four years.Those calls include prostitution, burglary, robbery, rape, and multiple drug-related calls. Attorneys say the nuisances are ongoing and occur with the knowledge and consent of the motel owner.

Florence City Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks is in charge of the district where the motel is located. She's been reporting complaints to investigators for several months.

"The neighborhood and business owners in proximity to the hotel have often borne the brunt of this activity," Eubanks said.

Court documents add the motel has diminished property value and caused fear for residents to simply walk in the area. That's why Eubanks and the district attorney believe it was time to do something.

The district attorney's office is calling for an expedited hearing to get a court order to close the motel. They're also asking for a civil penalty where the hotel owners would have to pay a $1,000 fine per day for each day the nuisances continued to exist since they received their warning in May. As of Monday,that would add up to more than 50 thousand dollars.

"I am hoping the property owner chooses to cleanup his hotel or chooses to vacate so that the property can be cleared and repurposed," Eubanks said.

If you would like to report a public nuisance in your area, you should contact your local law enforcement agency. Florence Police say if it is a continued issue they will make sure the city council is aware of it. Eubanks says people can also reach out to their city council member.