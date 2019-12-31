Florence men, Killen woman charged in home burglary

The Florence Police Department charged a Killen woman and two Florence men in a Sunday home burglary.
Karen R. Ezro, 36, of Killen; and Wayne L. Grubbs, 38, and James R. Wooten, 45, both of Florence, face burglary and theft of property charges.
Patrol units responded to a home burglary call on South Eclipse Street and after hearing appliances were being loaded into the back of a vehicle.
An officer then made a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested Ezro, Grubbs and Wooten, said Sgt. Gregory Cobb, police spokesman.
