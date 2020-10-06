Florence mayoral race will come down to provisional ballots

The runoff for the Florence mayor's office is so close that residents may not know who won for at least a few days.

Only an 11-vote difference separates incumbent mayor, Steve Holt, who has 3,041 votes and city councilman, Andy Betterton, who came out on top with 3,052 votes.

Now, this race will come down to the 16 provisional ballots. Provisional ballots are votes cast that might have some sort of discrepancy, and it will be up to officials to see which ballots count. We won't actually know who won this race until those are counted next Tuesday on Oct. 13.

Then, if it's still this close, that could trigger an automatic recount. Tuesday night, both Holt and Betterton came to the Florence Auditorium where the votes were counted. The two fist bumped each other and had kind interactions with one another.

"I knew we both worked very, very hard as a campaign out in the community. I could have never dreamed it would be this close," said Betterton.

"We're blessed if we win, we're blessed if we don't win. We love the city of Florence," said Holt.

Blake Edwards also won his city council district 5 runoff race Tuesday night in Florence with 724 votes to Thomas Spence's 631 votes.

Sheffield will have a new mayor. Councilman Steve Stanley won the mayoral runoff with 735 votes against David Johnson, who had 667 votes. Current Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford decided not to seek reelection after 20 years in office.