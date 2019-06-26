Florence man in critical condition after being pinned against house by car

WAAY 31 has learned more about the injuries a man suffered in a freak accident on Tuesday in Florence.

One minute, he was walking down the sidewalk, and the next, he was pinned against a house.

Florence police said the crash happened at the intersection of Hermitage Drive and Poplar Street. That's in a neighborhood near UNA's sorority dorms. They are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

People who live along Hermitage Drive told WAAY 31 they are shaken up by the crash.

"It sounded like multiple people hitting the curb, so I ran outside to see what was happening," said Kristopher Keblaitis, who lives on Hermitage Drive just doors down from where the car crash happened. "I saw a woman in the front yard of this house over here, and she was in shock and there were a bunch of bystanders rushing over to the scene."

Florence police said the 60-year-old victim is still in critical condition at Vanderbilt Hospital with multiple broken bones.

"From everybody that was over there, I heard he was pinned up against the car and house and in pretty bad shape," said Keblaitis.

Keblaitis said it was a terrifying scene, but he did not walk around the house to see the man pinned.

"People were telling me about it and it sounds pretty traumatizing to them and I wouldn't even want to see that and I wouldn't wish that upon anybody," said Keblaitis.

Police say the two drivers stayed at the scene. Police believe the two cars crashed and when they did, the force of the crash caused one car to hit the man on the sidewalk, pinning him up against a home. Keblaitis said people hit the curb all the time, and he thinks something should be done about this intersection.

"I've seen people hit that curb and come close to running into yards around nearby and stuff. This intersection is just bad. I've seen people hit it too much," he said.

Police said one of the drivers said their car malfunctioned, causing the crash. They don't believe speed was a factor, and no charges are pending right now. The crash is still under investigation.