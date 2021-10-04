Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florence man pleads guilty in father’s death

He had been indicted in April 2019 on theft and murder charges.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 11:03 AM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett, Stephen Gallien

A Florence man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the shooting death of his father.

Court records show Charles Bradley Montgomery, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting and beating death of 52-year-old Roy Dale Montgomery.

He was sentenced Oct. 1 to 20 years as part of a plea deal.

The elder Montgomery was found dead in his home in the Cloverdale community of Lauderdale County in October 2018. His employer had asked the sheriff’s office for a welfare check after he didn’t show up to work.

When officers arrived, they found the victim’s vehicle was gone but didn’t have enough probable cause to enter the home. The next day, family members visited the home and found the victim inside.

The vehicle was located in the Oakland community. Charles Montgomery, then 34, was arrested later that week. He was indicted in April 2019 on charges of murder, first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events