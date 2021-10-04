Florence man pleads guilty in father’s death

A Florence man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the shooting death of his father.

Court records show Charles Bradley Montgomery, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting and beating death of 52-year-old Roy Dale Montgomery.

He was sentenced Oct. 1 to 20 years as part of a plea deal.

The elder Montgomery was found dead in his home in the Cloverdale community of Lauderdale County in October 2018. His employer had asked the sheriff’s office for a welfare check after he didn’t show up to work.

When officers arrived, they found the victim’s vehicle was gone but didn’t have enough probable cause to enter the home. The next day, family members visited the home and found the victim inside.

The vehicle was located in the Oakland community. Charles Montgomery, then 34, was arrested later that week. He was indicted in April 2019 on charges of murder, first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.