Florence man killed in motorcycle wreck in Colbert County

According to state troopers, Tab Waddell lost control of his motorcycle Thursday morning on Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 6:31 AM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 7:31 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

According to state troopers, a Florence man was killed in a wreck Thursday morning.

It happened on Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield.

State troopers said 32-year-old Tab Waddell lost control of his motorcycle around 12:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

