According to state troopers, a Florence man was killed in a wreck Thursday morning.
It happened on Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield.
State troopers said 32-year-old Tab Waddell lost control of his motorcycle around 12:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Related Content
- Florence man killed in motorcycle wreck in Colbert County
- Man killed in Florence motorcycle wreck identified
- Man killed in Florence wreck
- Florence man killed in Friday night wreck
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
- Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck
- Man killed in Colbert County crash
- Community supporting family of man killed in Huntsville motorcycle wreck
- Russellville man dies in motorcycle wreck
- Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH
Scroll for more content...