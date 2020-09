A Florence man died Wednesday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car.

Tanner Dale Hamilton, 23, was killed when his 2008 Honda CBR 1000 hit a 2018 Toyota Camry on U.S. 72, west of County Road 113 near Elgin Crossroads, about five miles west of Rogersville.

Alabama State Troopers said Hamilton died of his injuries at Athens Hospital.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

The crash took place about 6:40 p.m.

Troopers continue to investigate.