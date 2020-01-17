Florence man killed in car crash

A 22-year-old Florence man died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday.

Dakota Blake Buttrey was killed when the 2013 Kia Soul he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree about 2:15 p.m., said Cpl. James F. Howard of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Quad Cities Post.

Buttrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lauderdale County Road 8 near the intersection of the Natchez Trace Parkway, approximately 11 miles north of Florence.

Troopers continue to investigate.