A 22-year-old Florence man died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday.
Dakota Blake Buttrey was killed when the 2013 Kia Soul he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree about 2:15 p.m., said Cpl. James F. Howard of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Quad Cities Post.
Buttrey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Lauderdale County Road 8 near the intersection of the Natchez Trace Parkway, approximately 11 miles north of Florence.
Troopers continue to investigate.
Related Content
- Florence man killed in car crash
- Florence man killed in crash near Killen
- Man killed in Florence wreck
- Florence women killed in Virginia crash
- Florence man killed in Friday night wreck
- Man killed in Florence motorcycle wreck identified
- Florence man dies in Franklin County crash
- Florence barbecue restaurant closed after driver crashes, abandons car inside
- Teen killed in Shoals car crash
- 2 killed in Cullman County car crash
Scroll for more content...