Florence man killed in car crash

A 22-year-old Florence man died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 8:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Dakota Blake Buttrey was killed when the 2013 Kia Soul he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree about 2:15 p.m., said Cpl. James F. Howard of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Quad Cities Post.

Buttrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lauderdale County Road 8 near the intersection of the Natchez Trace Parkway, approximately 11 miles north of Florence. 

Troopers continue to investigate.

