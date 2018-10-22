Florence man killed in crash near Killen

Alabama State Troopers said 35-year-old Anthony Gilley died after his Jeep went off the road on County Road 65 north of Killen on Sunday afternoon. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Jeep as it began to roll. He died at the scene. It isn't clear why his Jeep left the road in the first place, but the investigation into the wreck continues.
