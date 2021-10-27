Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Florence man indicted on child sex abuse charges

Paul Arthur Clemmons

Bail was set at $50,500.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 12:11 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Florence man is behind bars after being indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on charges of child sex abuse and sexual abuse using an inanimate object, police said Wednesday.

Paul Arthur Clemmons, 50, was indicted Sept. 24 and arrested Tuesday on the two charges. Florence Police said the indictment stems from a September 2019 case.

The victim was under the age of 12 at the time, according to the indictment.

Clemmons’ arraignment is set for Dec. 1. He is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail with bail set at $50,500.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events