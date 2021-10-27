Florence man indicted on child sex abuse charges

A Florence man is behind bars after being indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on charges of child sex abuse and sexual abuse using an inanimate object, police said Wednesday.

Paul Arthur Clemmons, 50, was indicted Sept. 24 and arrested Tuesday on the two charges. Florence Police said the indictment stems from a September 2019 case.

The victim was under the age of 12 at the time, according to the indictment.

Clemmons’ arraignment is set for Dec. 1. He is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail with bail set at $50,500.