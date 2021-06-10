Clear
Florence man indicted for rapes, sodomy, sexual abuse of girl

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted a Florence man on multiple sex crime charges.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 3:21 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien, Grace Campbell

Clarence James Thompson, 40, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape, two counts of sexual abuse, and one count of sodomy.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office said the victim came forward to report Thompson had abused her from the ages of 5 to 12.

The DA’s Office also said Thompson was found in possession of drugs when he was arrested.

Thompson was taken to the Lauderdale County jail with bond set at $300,000.

Court records show Thompson is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Aug. 25.

