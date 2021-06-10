Clear
Florence man indicted for sexually abusing young men

Christopher Thomas Clark

Bond was set at $570,000

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 3:29 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2021 4:02 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

A Florence man faces 17 sex-related criminal charges after his indictment by a Lauderdale County grand jury.

Court records made public Thursday show Christopher Thomas Clark was indicted for seven counts of sodomy, two counts of sexual torture and eight counts of sexual abuse.

The indictment alleges Clark victimized three young men.

Prosecutors say two of the victims allege Clark got them under the influence before taking advantage of them.

One of the victims says the abuse started when he was 14 and lasted for nearly a decade before ending in 2018.

Clark's bond was set at $570,000.  

His arraignment is set for Aug. 24.

