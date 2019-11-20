Florence man held on $230,000 bond for check fraud scams

A suspect is in custody for check fraud scams in Florence.

Police say Arrington Lee, 19, was arrested Tuesday for theft of property first-degree.

Lee is accused of using other people's bank accounts in February of 2019 to pass forged checks. The department says the total loss was approximately $3,000.

Lee was also charged in an unrelated case with six counts of identity theft, 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument third-degree, two counts of theft of property second-degree and four counts of theft of property third-degree. Police say he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the use of another person's bank account to pass forged checks, defrauding the victim and the bank.

The department says the loss in the cases is more than $13,500.

Lee is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $230,000 bond. If you have information, contact Detective Justin Wright at 256-760-6578.