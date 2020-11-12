Florence man found guilty of murdering neighbor in 2016

A Florence man has been found guilty of murdering his neighbor.

Alfonso Jarmon was found guilty on Thursday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse of murdering 77-year-old Charles Perkins, according to District Attorney Chris Connolly. He was charged in 2016.

Perkins previously worked with Florence police and as a detention officer at the jail in Florence. Witnesses told authorities Jarmon shot Perkins in the head after an argument.

Jarmon was previously found guilty for the murder in a trial in 2017. His attorney collapsed during the trial and later died, causing the verdict to be dismissed.